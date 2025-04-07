Rakul Preet Singh Promotes Healthy Living With A Key Message On World Health Day

On 7 April 2025, the day is celebrated as the World Health Day. On this day, the popular Bollywood actress who believes in fitness and health issues promoting healthy living with a message through her social media. She emphasized the importance of good health and shared major tips to improve health.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rakul shared a bunch of photos and videos showcasing herself treating herself with good food and healthy habits, reading, exercising, playing sports, meditation, and balanced food intake. With the caption, the Bollywood star shared simple and easy daily habits that would have to improve health.

Rakul asked to start the day with healthy habits that would make one positive and happy. She highlights connecting with nature and playing a sport. In addition, calming the brain with meditation and making oneself plays a major role. Lastly, the actress emphasized that the only place one lives is their own body and asks to keep it healthy.

Rakul wrote, “It’s world health day and here are few easy things that you can implement in your life as daily practices.

Fuel up with wholesome and mindful choices. Read and Expand your mind, find peace. connect with Nature , it’s a feeling I cannot describe pick any sport of your choice .. mine is golf meditate to Calm yourself and find a balance of mind body soul .. just 5 minutes in a day will bring bigggggg changes, be a goooof and keep smiling cos Happiness is the best medicine for a healthier you.

Start with baby steps and tell me what are the things you already do and what changes would you like to bring to your life .”