Taapsee Pannu recently tied the knot with her boyfriend in an intimate ceremony. Here is a glimpse of her desi and dreamy Punjabi wedding

Taapsee Pannu, the talented actress of Bollywood, recently tied the knot with her longtime beau Mathias Boe in a private ceremony held on 22nd March in Udaipur. The video of her dancing for her wedding and the ‘Varmala’ ceremony went viral on the internet. With the visuals, the wedding was planned in a picturesque setting and provided the perfect backdrop for their intimate celebration, surrounded by close friends and family. And here’s a closer glimpse of the wedding decor.

The photos from Taapsee’s wedding venue are going viral, and if you look closely, everything is made so beautifully, blending tradition, timeless elegance, and modern allure. Taapsee’s bold style of marrying impressed fans and followers.

Starting with the decoration, the wedding had square boxes with Taapsee and Mathias’s photos dressed in desi and videshi style. The traditional khat with all the traditional untensils with fruits was decorated in a way that looked desi but with a videshi touch. The head-made embroidery carpets, curtains, sofa sets, and setting area looked amazing.

Taapsee’s wedding venue was adorned with cascading floral arrangements, vibrant colors, and intricate detailing, reflecting her vibrant personality. From traditional motifs to modern touches, every element exuded sophistication and charm, creating a fairy-tale ambiance for the celebration of love.

Did you like Taapsee Pannu’s wedding decor? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.