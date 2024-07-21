“It Is My Birthday Month, “ Taapsee Pannu Justifies Two Back-to-Back Releases In August

Taapsee Panu who was last seen in Raj Kumar Hirani’s Dunki , has two releases Phir Ayee Haseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein coming up in August.

Taapsee is fine with the August overload. “Certain things are not really in your hand as an actor so I guess I’ll just enjoy a crazy August and probably just call it rightfully my birthday month as well with two releases.So yeah, I’m really happy at least that even though they are in the same month they are diverse in genres and also that they are on different platforms like, you know, Phir Ayee Haseen Dilruba’s Netflix release and Khel Khel Mein’s theatrical so that way even though they are just one week apart, they don’t really eat into each other’s space in any way I feel so maybe I’ll just probably be happy with that.”

Luckily Khel Khel Mein and Phir Ayee Haseen Dilruba seem to be poles apart in theme, mood, content and intent. “Yes, that’s actually true. Khel Khel Mein is a comedy-drama it’s like a nice, beautiful mixture of comedy and drama whereas Haseen Dilruba is a romantic thriller so they are extremely different genre, look and feel, characters everything is so different that probably is also one of the reasons why I’m okay that they are releasing so close because they are so diverse.I have shot them with a few months of gap in between .I mean, I finished Haseen Dilruba first and then got into Khel Khel Mein so they are releasing together but they are actually, when you get into it you’ll realise that they are very different in look, feel, not just for me as an actor but as an audience as well.”

Taapsee is unsure is she is fully happy with her double dose in August. “Well, you know, it’s a very bittersweet feeling in a way because I honestly thought they’ll be spaced out.When one knows that they only have two releases in this year and they are so different that I really wanted them to be spaced out ideally.”