'Itna Pyar', Janhvi Kapoor Pens A Heartfelt Note For 'Bawaal' Reviews

Janhvi Kapoor is a famous actress in Bollywood. Her recent release film Bawaal is receiving massive love from the audience. Here check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
24 Jul,2023 15:00:34
Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan starrer action-drama love story released on 21st July on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The duo are enjoying massive love for their performance in the film. The critics, as well as the viewers, couldn’t stop gushing about their on-screen appearance in the film. The actress today penned down a heartfelt note for the amazing reviews.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Heartfelt Note

The 26-year-old took to her Instagram and shared pictures from the film and reviews her recent film Bawaal received from various media houses and critics. The actress, in her caption, thanked her fans and said, “Your love has been #Bawaal (with a firey heart emoji) Nisha ko apnane ke liye, Ajju ko sudharne ke liye, humari kahaani aur kaam ko itna pyaar dene ke liye- thank you (with a red heart emoji).”

Janhvi’s film Bawaal got 4 stars from most people and media houses. Some called it a heartwarming treat, while others said, an experience far beyond a film. Her performance has been greatly appreciated and loved by both fans and filmmakers. In the shared post, she dropped the quirky candid snaps of the duo from the film.

Janhvi Kapoor, further in her caption, added, “In this race to create a perception, to compete for things and for some sort of validation- some of us are lost. And sometimes what we feel are the biggest problems, are really only our minds not allowing us to value what we have. In light of the inhuman hardships that were faced by so many through a period of history, maybe we can learn that life is fleeting; that our problems are trivial, what matters is not what you have but what you are, that sometimes we forget to value the simplest of things till we loose it, only to realise that was our one shot at true happiness. That is the heart of our #bawaal to see so many of you having these feelings after watching our film, makes everything worth it.”

Did you like Janhvi’s performance in the film Bawaal? Share your views in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

