Jacqueliene Fernandez Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Midriff In Infinity Top And Denim; See Pics

Infinity-style blouse and tops are trending in the fashion world. It goes well with ethnic as well as western looks. Taking fashion to another level, Bollywood beauty Jacqueliene Fernandez styled herself in an infinity top, flaunting her midriff in the latest Instagram post.

Jacqueliene Fernandez’s Jaw-Dropping Midriff

The diva shared new pictures on her profile, making her fan go fluttering over her. She wore a black halter neck infinity top paired with low waist whitewashed denim pants. Her outfit sensually defined her curvaceous midriff. She wore a silver waistband to added up to her glamour.

In contrast, she styled her appearance with an open hairstyle, smokey bold eyes, blushed cheeks and peach nude lips. Her jaw-dropping looks undoubtedly made one stop for a while, and stare at her glamorous avatar.

Throughout the pictures, Jacqueliene’s striking poses kept us hooked on the screen. Her curvy midriff caught our attention. She flaunted her figure from different angles. While her expressions and body language twin together, resulting in bold and hot looks.

Jacqueliene Fernandez has lately not been seen on screen, but her glamour and gorgeousness keep buzzing on the internet. She has a huge fandom, and she keeps them entertained through her regular share of pictures and videos on her profile.

