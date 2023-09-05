Movies | Celebrities

Jacqueliene Fernandez's Venice Dump Is All Fun, Food And Fiery Glam

Jacqueliene Fernandez recently graced the red carpet of the Ciao Venice Film Festival. And now the diva gives a sneak peek into her fun, food, and fiery day. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Sep,2023 10:15:26
Jacqueliene Fernandez's Venice Dump Is All Fun, Food And Fiery Glam 848571

Hold your seats, folks, why? Because you are in for a mind-blowing treat with Jacqueliene Fernandez‘s Venice dump. The actress recently graced the red carpet of the Ciao Venice Film Festival. She looked like a dream girl in an ivory dress with a cape. This time, the diva gives a sneak peek into her fun, food, and fiery glam.

Jacqueliene Fernandez’s Venice Dump In Pictures

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacqueliene treats her fans with the Venice dairies. In the images, the actress can be seen wearing a beautiful see-through black gone. With her sleek hairdo and minimalistic makeup, she exudes irresistible charm. In the stunning black dress, she flaunts her stylish avatar in this spotlight.

Jacqueliene Fernandez's Venice Dump Is All Fun, Food And Fiery Glam 848560

Jacqueliene Fernandez's Venice Dump Is All Fun, Food And Fiery Glam 848561

Jacqueliene Fernandez's Venice Dump Is All Fun, Food And Fiery Glam 848562

Jacqueliene Fernandez's Venice Dump Is All Fun, Food And Fiery Glam 848563

Jacqueliene Fernandez's Venice Dump Is All Fun, Food And Fiery Glam 848564

Jacqueliene Fernandez's Venice Dump Is All Fun, Food And Fiery Glam 848565

Jacqueliene Fernandez's Venice Dump Is All Fun, Food And Fiery Glam 848566

Jacqueliene Fernandez's Venice Dump Is All Fun, Food And Fiery Glam 848567

She enjoys her day, starting with a refreshing smell of a white rose. She attended a special event. But wait, there is more! Jacqueliene had a great time with a fun event with a new audience. Not just that, she loved the mouth-watering spaghetti, pizzas, toast bread, and some fine drinks. To make her day end on a good note, she enjoyed the ride on a boat in the beautiful city.

Throughout the series of pictures, the fun interview session, a full course meal in the after, and her glamourous dress complete her amazing Venice diaries.

What is your take on this? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Jacqueliene Fernandez Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Midriff In Infinity Top And Denim; See Pics 835082
Jacqueliene Fernandez Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Midriff In Infinity Top And Denim; See Pics

Latest Stories

Exclusive: Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame Ektaa BP Singh to join the cast of Imlie 848677
Exclusive: Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame Ektaa BP Singh to join the cast of Imlie
‘I hoped I could do a film that families would love to come out and see!’ : Vicky Kaushal 848690
‘I hoped I could do a film that families would love to come out and see!’ : Vicky Kaushal
#HappyTeachersDay: The day should be celebrated with huge enthusiasm always: Kaveri Priyam 848570
#HappyTeachersDay: The day should be celebrated with huge enthusiasm always: Kaveri Priyam
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi's 'The Vaccine War' wraps up grand campaign with a flash mob at Times Square 848668
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi’s ‘The Vaccine War’ wraps up grand campaign with a flash mob at Times Square
Ektaa R Kapoor Once Again Recognized on Fortune India's List of Most Powerful Women in Business and Economy 848666
Ektaa R Kapoor Once Again Recognized on Fortune India’s List of Most Powerful Women in Business and Economy
A good skinny fitted body-hugging dress makes me feel sexy: Samridhii Shukla 848665
A good skinny fitted body-hugging dress makes me feel sexy: Samridhii Shukla
Read Latest News