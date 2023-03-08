The sunshine girl Jacqueline Fernandez landed in Los Angeles, USA last week to attend the Annual Los Angeles Italia Festival and collect her ‘Woman of Excellence’ award. Donning an ever so stunning sky blue satin dress, and alpha-ing it up with her class apart wardrobe, the actress truly shined at the screening of her film ‘Tell It Like A Woman’ at Los Angeles Italia.

Rightly celebrating Women’s Day with her latest achievement of the award ‘Woman of Excellence’, the actress took it to social media and penned down a sweet note. She shared pictures from the event where she is seen posing along with some of the prolific brains from international cinema. In the caption, she wrote, “Celebrated Women’s Day in the best way possible!! So proud and happy that a film made by women to empower other women got us an Oscar nomination for best original song!! Last night was so special at the screening of ‘Tell it like a woman’ by the Los Angeles Italian Film Fashion Art fest and to be on the panel with such amazing women discussing their stories!! Thank you @wditogether @andreaiervolinoproducer @leenaclicks @aseematographer @arrahman @dianewarren @sofiacarson ❤️❤️❤️”

The actress, who appeared in the ensemble Hollywood film ‘Tell It Like a Woman’ won the award after her film was screened at the film festival held in the USA. The song, ‘Applause’ from her film had also won a nomination at the 95th Academy Awards this year as that makes for a lot for this young beauty to celebrate.

On the work front, Jacqueline is winning hearts with her latest song, Deewane and up ahead she has ‘Crack’ and ‘Fateh’ lined up.

