Jeet’s Romantic Birthday Wish for Wife Mohna

Today, July 25, marks the birthday of Jeet’s wife, Mohna Madnani, and the actor took to social media to wish his better half a happy birthday. Jeet shared an unseen picture of the couple, where they are seen hugging and laughing together. In the picture, Jeet is wearing a black shirt, while Mohna looks stunning in a golden saree.

Along with the picture, Jeet wrote a heartfelt message: “It’s so beautiful to explore LOVE with YOU as a partner and get enlightened together in the process. Your happiness adds Life to my Life. Happy Birthday @mohnamadnani”

Many fans and celebrities congratulated Mohna on this special day. Rukmini Maitra, last seen opposite Jeet in the science fiction film Boomerang, wrote, “This is called 100 percent love.” Rituparna Sengupta, Subhasree Ganguly, and Oindrila Sen were among the many others who wished Mohna a happy birthday.

Jeet’s post was filled with love and affection, and it’s clear that he adores his wife. The couple’s chemistry is evident in the picture, and their love for each other is palpable.

Mohna Madnani is Jeet’s wife and a constant support system for the actor. The couple is known for their strong bond, and Jeet often shares pictures and messages for his wife on social media.

Jeet was last seen in the science fiction film Boomerang, where he had dual roles alongside Rukmini Maitra. The film did well at the box office, and Jeet’s performance was praised by fans and critics alike.

In conclusion, Jeet’s birthday wish for his wife, Mohna Madnani, is a heartwarming gesture that showcases their love and affection for each other. The couple’s chemistry is undeniable, and their bond inspires many. Here’s wishing Mohna a happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead!