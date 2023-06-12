ADVERTISEMENT
Krishna Bhatt-Vedant Sharda wedding: Sunny Leone, Bobby Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and others attend

Krishna Bhatt, daughter of renowned filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, tied the knot with her longtime partner Vedant Sarda in a lavish ceremony held in Mumbai on Sunday, check out pictures below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 Jun,2023 14:43:33
Krishna Bhatt, daughter of renowned filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, tied the knot with her longtime partner Vedant Sarda in a lavish ceremony held in Mumbai on Sunday. The wedding extravaganza was a glittering affair, graced by the presence of numerous Bollywood celebrities. Esteemed actors such as Sunny Leone, Bobby Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and Aamir Khan, among others, were seen among the distinguished guests. The star-studded event added an extra layer of charm and excitement to the celebrations. The couple’s union marked a joyous occasion, celebrated in the presence of some of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry.

Sunny Leone, the popular Bollywood actress, shared an adorable family photo on Instagram as they prepared to attend Krishna Bhatt’s wedding. Sunny and her husband, Daniel, coordinated their outfits in lovely pastel blue, while their sons also matched each other’s attire. The Kennedy star expressed her excitement for their first family trip to a wedding in her caption, adding a shoutout to her husband with the handle “@dirrty99.”

Krishna Bhatt-Vedant Sharda wedding: Sunny Leone, Bobby Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Aamir Khan and others attend 814893

Meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt, the sister of the bride, took to social media to share several pictures from Krishna’s wedding.

Krishna Bhatt-Vedant Sharda wedding: Sunny Leone, Bobby Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Aamir Khan and others attend 814894

Krishna Bhatt-Vedant Sharda wedding: Sunny Leone, Bobby Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Aamir Khan and others attend 814895

Krishna Bhatt-Vedant Sharda wedding: Sunny Leone, Bobby Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Aamir Khan and others attend 814896

Krishna Bhatt-Vedant Sharda wedding: Sunny Leone, Bobby Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Aamir Khan and others attend 814897

One of the captivating snapshots captured the radiant bride, Krishna, flashing her brightest smile. She looked resplendent in a stunning red lehenga, while her fiancé, Vedant, opted for a white sherwani, complementing her attire perfectly. The photographs captured the joy and love that permeated the wedding ceremony, making it a memorable event for all in attendance.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

