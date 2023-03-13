Actress Ketaki Kulkarni who has featured in TV shows RadhaKrishna, Vighnaharta Ganesh, Barrister Babu etc is happy and excited about her debut on the big screen with Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming release 1920: Horrors of the Heart. The film has Avika Gor, Rahul Dev, Randheer Rai and Ketaki Kulkarni, Barkha Sengupta playing integral roles.

Says Ketaki, “I am extremely glad to be making my film debut with Vikram Bhatt’s banner film. 1920: Horrors of the Heart will always remain close to my heart.”

The teaser of the film is out, and we can see Ketaki being the innocent victim and the possessed too.

On the experience of being part of this big film, Ketaki states, “It was a great feeling to be taught on sets by none other than Vikram Sir and Krishna Ma’am. Krishna Ma’am was so passionate about making me learn the craft. As a Director, she was a great support on the set.”

“This role is something very different for me. It gave me the scope to perform. Viewers can see me in varied shades. You will find the innocence in the character, and she will scare you too. This is all I can talk about the film as of now. However, this has been a big experience and exposure for me. I will cherish it for my lifetime,” states Ketaki.

Ketaki will also be seen in the Marathi film Sari, which is produced by Dr Suresh Nagpal and Akash Nagpal.

“In the Marathi film, one can see a very different side of mine. These are two films that have given me a lot of confidence. I can excitedly look forward to many more openings now,” she avers.

Best of luck, Ketaki!!