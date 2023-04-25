Kriti Sanon takes 'shirtless' Varun Dhawan for bike ride, guess where?

Check out this super cute birthday wish that Kriti Sanon shared for Varun Dhawan

Kriti Sanon is one of the most beautiful and droolworthy actresses in the Indian entertainment space. The damsel has been on top of her game in the Hindi entertainment industry for the past many years and well, in every department, she’s been quite successful and how. Her fan following has grown tremendously and miraculously in the past few years and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything that she shares from her end on social media always manages to grab the attention and love of the fans for all the right reasons. Whenever Kriti shares new and mesmerizing photos and videos, internet loves it in the genuine sense of the term.

Check out this stunning and amazing cute photo of Kriti Sanon where she’s also shared a birthday wish for Varun Dhawan:

Kriti Sanon is quite active on social media and well, the sexiest thing about the diva has to be the fact that she takes her bondings and equations very seriously. Well, that’s exactly the reason why on the occasion of her Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan’s birthday, Kriti Sanon took to her social media handle to share a super adorable birthday wish for the actor. Kriti is seen riding a scooter while Varun Dhawan is seated behind all shirtless and we wonder what’s happening there. Well, do you all want to check out and see how she cutely wished Varun Dhawan? See below folks right away –

Work Front:

Kriti Sanon will be seen next in The Crew alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor and prior to that, she will be seen in Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Sunny Singh.