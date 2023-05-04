ADVERTISEMENT
Lee Min Ho To Song Joong Ki: Richest K-drama Actors

K-drama stars are gaining popularity throughout the world which allowed them to gross worldwide. Check out the list of the richest K-drama actors from Lee Min To Song Joong Ki.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 May,2023 01:05:06
Lee Min Ho To Song Joong Ki: Richest K-drama Actors

K drama content has been mainly consumed worldwide for the past few years. Due to this, Korean actors have gained popularity. Their fantastic physique, ageless glow, and impactful acting skills have attracted and hooked the audience with Korean content. With the help of large content consumers, Korean actors’ demand is increasing, and they have been able to earn more and more. Let’s check out the top 5 richest actors.

1) Kim Soo Hyun

One of the highest-paid actors in K-drama, Kim Soo Hyun, is very popular all over the globe. His shows like Moon Embracing The Sun, My Love From The Stars, and others are famous. And his net worth in 2023 is around 117 million USD.

2) So Ji Sub

The multi-talented swimmer, rapper turned model has been featured in many hit shows. He has been in the industry for over two decades and has a net worth of 41 million USD.

3) Lee Jong Suk

The crush of many girls, Lee Jong Suk, has worked in shows like Two Worlds, Pinocchio, etc. He has a net worth of 32 million USD.

4) Lee Min Ho

One of the top actors in the industry. His top shows include The Heirs, Boys Over Flowers, King: The Eternal Monarch, and The Legends Of The Blue Sea. He has a net worth of 26 million USD.

5) Song Joong Ki

Descendants of Sun fame Song Joong Ki is a top star. He has been in top shows and earns a whopping amount. His net worth in 2023 is 24 million USD.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

