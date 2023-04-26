Kim Soo Hyun's Whopping Net Worth In 2023

In this article, find out Kim Soo Hyun's whopping net worth.

Kim Soo Hyun is talented and one of the most famous actors in the Korean entertainment world. He has carved his niche in the industry with impactful performances, a charismatic personality, and a physique. He started his acting journey in school after the advice of her mother. Initially, he was a shy boy who had become the most excellent star. He constantly buzzes in headlines, making you wonder how much the actor earns. You can just read more to find out.

Born in Seoul city of Korea, Kim Soo Hyun rose to fame with his show Dream High. In addition, his other shows like The Moon Embracing The Sun and My Love From The Stars became blockbuster hits, bagging him several accolades. And by this time, Kim Soo Hyun had become a superstar in Korea.

After several successful shows, he became the first choice of makers. And so he started getting huge offers, making him one of the highest-paid actors. However, his popularity rose to another level when he returned after two years of mandatory military service for the Nation. The Netflix shows It’s Okay To Not Be Okay also became a chartbuster, followed by a blockbuster film, The Ordinary Days. The actor earns a lot through all his dramas, brand endorsements, cameo, etc. And as per reports, Kim Soo Hyun charged 500 million won, equivalent to 30 million per episode. However, his net worth is 117 USD, equal to 936 crores.

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.