Major Sibling Goals! Here's how Rishab Shetty's kids Ranvit and Radhya celebrate Raksha Bandhan!

Kantara star Rishab Shetty has always kept his personal and professional life distinct from each other. As much as he is a fresh and unique storyteller for the masses, he profoundly dons the persona of a family man. Rishab has always cherished every special moment and festival with his family which reflects his core cultural values.

Author: IWMBuzz
30 Aug,2023 21:45:47
Kantara star Rishab Shetty has always kept his personal and professional life distinct from each other. As much as he is a fresh and unique storyteller for the masses, he profoundly dons the persona of a family man. Rishab has always cherished every special moment and festival with his family which reflects his core cultural values. These values are indeed reflected in his family members which are well witnessed in these adorable pictures of his kids Ranvit and Radhya who are celebrating Raksha Bandhan while exuding sheer sibling goals on this special occasion.

While taking to social media, Rishab Shetty’s wife Pragathi Shetty shared some adorable pictures of their kids Ranvit and Radhya as they can be seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan. She further jotted down the caption –

“ಅಣ್ಣ-ತಂಗಿಯ ಶಾಶ್ವತ ಬಂಧದ ಸಡಗರಕ್ಕೆ ಸಾಕ್ಷಿಯಾಗುವ ರಕ್ಷಾ ಬಂಧನದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು.

A magical chapter which is all about the everlasting bond of a brother and sister.

#raadyashetty #ranvitshetty #rakshabandhan❤️ ”

English translation

“Happy Raksha Bandhan, witnessing the eternal bond of brother-sister.

A magical chapter which is all about the everlasting bond of a brother and sister.

#raadyashetty #ranvitshetty #rakshabandhan❤️ ”

These cute pictures of Rishab’s kids Ranvit and Radhya celebrating Raksha Bandhan indeed show how he has passed the family values to his kids. Despite being a star, he indeed respects cultures and values.

Apart from this, Rishab is currently working on the next part of his global blockbuster Kantara which is going to be a prequel. Moreover, the makers are currently working on the story and it’s indeed hard for us to wait to watch how this fresh storyteller will treat us with yet another captivating and interesting storyline.

