Meenaakshi Chaudhary's Black Co-ord Set Is Perfect Pick For Day Out, Take Cues

The well-known South beauty Meenaakshi Choudhary never misses a chance to make heads turn with a fashion flair; whether it’s a western outfit or a traditional glam, she has the knack to nail every look with grace. However, her new look is not about grace and elegance but pure style for your sunny day out. The actress opts for a black co-ord set to make her day out comfortable and classy.

Absolutely amazing! Meenaakshi looks like the cool girl of the squad in this co-ord set. The actress opts for a black crop top paired with matching comfy pants. With the black chunky shoes, she completes her monotone vibe. Well, her style doesn’t end there, as she elevates her glam with the sparkling gold contemporary necklace and earrings.

That’s not all! She makes her appearance cool with an open hairstyle. At the same time, the dewy makeup, smokey eyes and nude lips complete her comfortable look. In the images, the actress can be seen enjoying a sunny day out on the streets of the city. She also had fun playing with sand and posing in the beautiful greenery.

