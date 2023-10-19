Movies | Celebrities

Meenaakshi Chaudhary's Black Co-ord Set Is Perfect Pick For Day Out, Take Cues

Meenaakshi Choudhary is a well-known South Indian actress. The diva, in her latest Instagram dump, shares a picture of herself in a black co-ord set. Let's check out how she styles her appearance

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 Oct,2023 10:15:51
Meenaakshi Chaudhary's Black Co-ord Set Is Perfect Pick For Day Out, Take Cues 862500

The well-known South beauty Meenaakshi Choudhary never misses a chance to make heads turn with a fashion flair; whether it’s a western outfit or a traditional glam, she has the knack to nail every look with grace. However, her new look is not about grace and elegance but pure style for your sunny day out. The actress opts for a black co-ord set to make her day out comfortable and classy.

Meenaakshi Choudhary is a black co-ord set style

Absolutely amazing! Meenaakshi looks like the cool girl of the squad in this co-ord set. The actress opts for a black crop top paired with matching comfy pants. With the black chunky shoes, she completes her monotone vibe. Well, her style doesn’t end there, as she elevates her glam with the sparkling gold contemporary necklace and earrings.

Meenaakshi Chaudhary's Black Co-ord Set Is Perfect Pick For Day Out, Take Cues 862498

Meenaakshi Chaudhary's Black Co-ord Set Is Perfect Pick For Day Out, Take Cues 862499

That’s not all! She makes her appearance cool with an open hairstyle. At the same time, the dewy makeup, smokey eyes and nude lips complete her comfortable look. In the images, the actress can be seen enjoying a sunny day out on the streets of the city. She also had fun playing with sand and posing in the beautiful greenery.

Did you like Meenaakshi Chaudhary’s sunny day out vibe? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Hansika Motwani, Trisha Krishnan & Meenaakshi Chaudhary Sass Up Jeans Style With Classy Tops, Take Cues 861525
Hansika Motwani, Trisha Krishnan & Meenaakshi Chaudhary Sass Up Jeans Style With Classy Tops, Take Cues

Latest Stories

Embrace the spirit of Navratri with love and unity: Simaran Kaur 862589
Embrace the spirit of Navratri with love and unity: Simaran Kaur
Exclusive: Mithil Jain to enter Keh Doon Tumhein as the parallel lead 862588
Exclusive: Mithil Jain to enter Keh Doon Tumhein as the parallel lead
Sreemukhi Looks Classic In Black Lehenga With Choker Necklace Set And Gajra Bun 862496
Sreemukhi Looks Classic In Black Lehenga With Choker Necklace Set And Gajra Bun
Watch: Raashi Khanna drops BTS moments from ‘Telusu Kada’ sets, blooms in parrot green ethnic salwar suit 862577
Watch: Raashi Khanna drops BTS moments from ‘Telusu Kada’ sets, blooms in parrot green ethnic salwar suit
Aankh Micholi Promotions: Mrunal Thakur blooms in golden intricate ethnic kurta [Photos] 862340
Aankh Micholi Promotions: Mrunal Thakur blooms in golden intricate ethnic kurta [Photos]
Stir spark in sassy ethnic attire! Athiya Shetty shows how 862353
Stir spark in sassy ethnic attire! Athiya Shetty shows how
Read Latest News