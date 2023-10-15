Movies | Snippets

Hansika Motwani, Trisha Krishnan & Meenaakshi Chaudhary Sass Up Jeans Style With Classy Tops, Take Cues

Hansika Motwani, Trisha Krishnan and Meenaakshi Chaudhary are top South divas. Take cues to sass up jeans style with classy tops. Check out the photos below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
15 Oct,2023 17:15:34
Image Credit: Hansika Motwani, Trisha Krishnan, Meenaakshi Chaudhary Instagram

Jeans are undoubtedly the favorite of all of us. Whether it is a party look, casual style, or formal avatar, jeans go well with all of them. And if you are looking for some classy options, ditch the old fashion and take cues from the South beauties Hansika Motwani, Trisha Krishnan, and Meenaakshi Chaudhary to sass up your look with classy tops.

Hansika Motwani’s Jeans Style

Be the bold and beautiful version of yourself like Hansika Motwani. The actress sassed up her look with the blue high-waist ripped jeans. She pairs this with a black bralette top and then dons a brown blazer to give her look a classy touch. With black glasses and white shoes, she complements her style.

Trisha Krishnan’s Jeans Style

Get vacation-ready in the comfort and class, just like Trisha Krishnan. The actress pairs her straight-fit ripped jeans with the brown v-neck baggy top. She adds an extra dose of sophistication with the black jacket and the shawl around her neck. She opts for black funky glasses and shoes to make her appearance fun.

Meenaakshi Chaudhary’s Jeans Style

Show you sassy and sultry vibes in street style like Meenaakshi Chaudhary. The diva opts for black high-waist flare jeans paired with a beige strappy top. She gives her style a classy look with a beautiful necklace and black shoes.

Whose jeans style did you like the most? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

