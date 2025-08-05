Marriage Crisis: Hansika Moves Out, Fans Question Status

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya’s marriage faces challenges as Hansika deletes wedding photos from her Instagram, igniting separation rumors. Nearly three years after their lavish wedding in December 2022, speculation about a potential split has intensified. Fans have noticed that Hansika has removed several pictures and videos, including their wedding footage, from her social media account.

In a notable shift, Hansika has reportedly moved back in with her mother, signaling a departure from the domestic life she had embraced with Sohael post-marriage. This development surprises many who followed their high-profile relationship, which they showcased in a six-episode reality series titled Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama on JioCinema. The show provided fans an intimate look at their love story, featuring Sohael’s romantic proposal under the Eiffel Tower in Paris and their grand wedding celebrations.

Recent developments suggest cracks in their seemingly perfect relationship. Sohael, who has been inactive on social media since 2023, has made his Instagram profile private, further fueling rumors of marital discord. Meanwhile, Hansika has remained silent on the growing speculation and chosen not to comment publicly.

Neither Hansika nor Sohael has issued an official statement regarding the rumors, but their lack of communication and recent changes in their online behavior have led fans to question their relationship status.

Hansika Motwani made a successful transition from being a child star to starring in a diverse range of films across multiple languages. She made her debut in the Telugu blockbuster Desamuduru in 2007 and has since starred in popular Tamil films such as Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Velayudham, and Telugu comedies like Denikaina Ready, 100, and Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL. Her recent projects include Maha (2022), 105 Minutes, and Guardian (2024), along with My Name Is Shruthi (2023).

Sohael Khaturiya stands out as an entrepreneur, known for founding Avanté TexWorld, a textile-export business, and co-managing event management ventures. He also oversees show productions and business operations alongside Hansika, contributing to the couple’s shared professional journey.