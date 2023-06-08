ADVERTISEMENT
Nandamuri Balakrishna's Upcoming Film Bhagavanth Kesari's Poster Out

South superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film gets a new title Bhagavanth Kesari. It is an awaited film. Check the other details about the film in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
08 Jun,2023 20:49:47
South superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna‘s much-awaited film with the director Anil Ravipudi titled NBK108, now has a new title. The filmmaker announced the title as Bhagavanth Kesari on Friday. In addition to that, they also shared the latest poster of the film. Along with Balakrishna, the film also features Kajal Aggarwal in the lead and Sree Leela.

In contrast, in the first look poster, the actor is seen welding a sword, and he it points it aggressively toward the ground. His expressions were intense and impactful. The film’s tagline says, ‘I don’t care,’ which hints about the mindset of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s character in the upcoming film. The actor will be seen in a unique style for his fans. Also, it’s the 108th film in his career.

Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter account and wrote, “BALAKRISHNA – ANIL RAVIPUDI PROJECT GETS A TITLE… #BhagavanthKesari is the title of #NandamuriBalakrishna and director #AnilRavipudi’s forthcoming #Telugu film [#NBK108]… Title announcement poster…

Also features #ArjunRampal, #KajalAggarwal and #Sreeleela… Produced by #SahuGarapati and #HarishPeddi… #Dussehra2023 release.”

Also, Bhagavanth Kesari will mark Bollywood star Arjun Rampal’s debut in the Telugu film industry. In addition, it will also see actor Sreeleela in a key role. In contrast, details about the character are yet to be revealed.

So are you excited about the film, just like many of us? Please share your opinion in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

