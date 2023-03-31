Nandamuri Balakrishna, the popular star, is all set to release his upcoming movie NBK 108, one of the most eagerly-awaited Telugu movies of the year. NBK 108 will hit screens later this year during Dussehra. This will be Balakrishna’s first release after Veera Simha Reddy.

Balakrishna, who scored consecutive hits with Akhanda and Veera Simha Reddy, is working on NBK 108. The makers on Friday took to Twitter and revealed that the biggie will open in theatres this Dussehra. Its official title and the exact release date will be announced soon.

The production banner Shine Screens tweeted: “This VIJAYADASHAMI make a way for the NATAMSIMHAM to conquer the evil forts ðŸ˜Ž #NBK108 Title & Release Date SoonðŸ’å #NandamuriBalakrishna @AnilRavipudi @MsKajalAggarwal @sreeleela14 @MusicThaman @sahugarapati7 @harish_peddi @YoursSKrishna”