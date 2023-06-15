Nawazuddin Siddiqui Lip Kiss To Social Media Sensation Avneet Kaur Disgusts Netizens

The trailer of the upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur is creating havoc online after its trailer release. The kissing scene between the lead actors is creating controversy. Read more to know.

The film, the story revolves around a struggling actor, Sheru, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who tries to make his career in the industry. At the same time, his family finds a bride, Tiku, played by Avneet Kaur, for him, who dreams of becoming an actor. Tiku agrees to the marriage just because then she can move from Bhopal to Mumbai and could follow her dream. And the duo gets married, and the story continues.

In contrast, the lip-lock scene between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur has shocked the netizens. This is due to the massive age gap between the two. Nawazuddin is 49 years old, while Avneet is just 21, and they have an age gap of 28 years.

Reacting to this, a user shared their opinion in the comments. A user wrote, “Can’t defend Nawaz anymore. Bahut ho gaya outsider outsider.” The other said, “I don’t get the “the script demands it, it’s fine” thing. It’s still weird and we’re allowed to feel icky. Let’s not just promote such age gaps in relationships/marriages (it’s fine if they’re both adults, but Avneet is clearly just barely legal here).” And many others shared their different views points.

