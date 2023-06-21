ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Neeyat First Glimpse: Meet Vidya Balan As Detective Mira Rao

Vidya Balan is set to grab all the attention towards her with her new character of detective Mira Rao in the upcoming film Neeyat; check more details

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Jun,2023 18:00:24
Neeyat First Glimpse: Meet Vidya Balan As Detective Mira Rao

Vidya Balan is a versatile actress in Bollywood. Critics and fans have consistently praised her film choices and performances. She loves to venture into new roles and explore her skills. She has worked in different genres of film and nailed it all. Yet again, the actress is set to steal the show with her new avatar as a detective in the upcoming film Neeyat.

In the first look of the poster, the actress can be seen in a new and unseen look. Vidya Balan is dressed in a casual shirt, cardigan, and jacket with a fringe hairstyle and a fierce expression. Also features people in the dark. The film is a thrilling murder mystery in which Vidya Balan as a detective, Mira Rao, tries to find the truth.

The first look is already making buzz on the internet. In the caption, she revealed that the diva revealed the film release date and trailer release. You don’t have to wait for the trailer anymore, as it will be out tomorrow. In contrast, the film is slated to release on 7th July. She captioned, “Meet Mira Rao.
The not-so-classic detective in a classic murder mystery!
Trailer out TOMORROW!
#Neeyat releases on 7th July, only in theatres.”

Neeyat First Glimpse: Meet Vidya Balan As Detective Mira Rao 818325

The film is directed by Anu Menon and produced by Vikram Malhotra at Riddle Films Production.

What’s your reaction to the new posted launch? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Full Winner List: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5, India’s Biggest OTT and Web Entertainment Awards
Full Winner List: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5, India’s Biggest OTT and Web Entertainment Awards
IWMBuzz Revisits Hamari Adhuri Kahani As It Turns 8
IWMBuzz Revisits Hamari Adhuri Kahani As It Turns 8
18 Years Of Parineeta: IWMBuzz revisits the iconic movie
18 Years Of Parineeta: IWMBuzz revisits the iconic movie
Vote Now: Most Popular Actress In A Digital Film: Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Janhvi Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vidya Balan
Vote Now: Most Popular Actress In A Digital Film: Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Janhvi Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan In the murder-mystery ‘Neeyat’
Vidya Balan In the murder-mystery ‘Neeyat’
“I was quite a fugitive,” Vidya Balan shares her experience on the need to look glamorous every time she steps out
“I was quite a fugitive,” Vidya Balan shares her experience on the need to look glamorous every time she steps out
Latest Stories
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: OMG! Dilpreet suffers heart-attack
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: OMG! Dilpreet suffers heart-attack
Rubina Dilaik’s big fight against drug abuse, watch full video
Rubina Dilaik’s big fight against drug abuse, watch full video
Pooja Hegde is in awe of ‘Shahenshah’ Amitabh Bachchan, find out why
Pooja Hegde is in awe of ‘Shahenshah’ Amitabh Bachchan, find out why
Learn ‘street style’ special fashion from Kriti Sanon
Learn ‘street style’ special fashion from Kriti Sanon
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra slaps Raghvendra
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra slaps Raghvendra
Rashmika Mandanna wraps up ‘Animal’ shoot, shares unseen snaps with Ranbir Kapoor & cast
Rashmika Mandanna wraps up ‘Animal’ shoot, shares unseen snaps with Ranbir Kapoor & cast
Read Latest News