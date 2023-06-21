Neeyat First Glimpse: Meet Vidya Balan As Detective Mira Rao

Vidya Balan is a versatile actress in Bollywood. Critics and fans have consistently praised her film choices and performances. She loves to venture into new roles and explore her skills. She has worked in different genres of film and nailed it all. Yet again, the actress is set to steal the show with her new avatar as a detective in the upcoming film Neeyat.

In the first look of the poster, the actress can be seen in a new and unseen look. Vidya Balan is dressed in a casual shirt, cardigan, and jacket with a fringe hairstyle and a fierce expression. Also features people in the dark. The film is a thrilling murder mystery in which Vidya Balan as a detective, Mira Rao, tries to find the truth.

The first look is already making buzz on the internet. In the caption, she revealed that the diva revealed the film release date and trailer release. You don’t have to wait for the trailer anymore, as it will be out tomorrow. In contrast, the film is slated to release on 7th July. She captioned, “Meet Mira Rao.

The not-so-classic detective in a classic murder mystery!

Trailer out TOMORROW!

#Neeyat releases on 7th July, only in theatres.”

The film is directed by Anu Menon and produced by Vikram Malhotra at Riddle Films Production.

