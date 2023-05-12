Nick Jonas was only 7 when Priyanka Chopra won Miss World Pageant, read

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have made it to the headlines quite a few times given their age gap. However, that didn’t restrict their love for each other. But not many know that when PeeCee won Miss World, Nick was only seven!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared an intriguing anecdote about one of the earliest encounters with her now-husband, Nick Jonas. In a captivating appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the acclaimed actress and star of the upcoming film Citadel took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about her victorious moment as Miss World in the year 2000. Read below-

Priyanka Chopra reveals the unknown fact of her life

Talking about it, PeeCee revealed, “This was in London, and this was November. I had turned 18 in July, complete child, I had no idea what I was doing or what this world entailed, didn’t have a lot of practice,” she added, “But apparently, my mother-in-law was like, ‘I remember watching you when you won.’”

She further said, “I was like, ‘There’s no way,’”, she added, ‘I remember it so clearly because it was November, Nick was on some Broadway show at 7 years old, his brother was on some Broadway show at 8 or 9, and she said, ‘I remember this clearly because Kevin Sr.,’ my father-in-law, ‘loves watching pageants, and he, I remember, was watching it, and Nick came and sat down and watched you win.’”

Speaking in an April interview she said that she didn’t even think of giving the Jonas brothers a chance. She added, “much of a chance because I was like, ‘He’s 25 years old, he’s a rockstar. I want to get married, I want to settle down, I want to have a baby.’ I was 35 at the time.” She continued, “I wanted stability, and I didn’t give Nick enough credit until I went out with him on our first date. We spent the whole evening together, and I realized my husband is just like an old soul. He’s stability in human form.” As quoted by Hollywood Reporter.