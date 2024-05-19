[Photos] Divya Khossla Seeks Blessing At Vaishno Devi Temple for Her Upcoming Film ‘Savi’

Divya Khossla is an Indian actor who has appeared in several Hindi television series. As demonstrated by her Instagram posts, she has embarked on a spiritual journey. The actress is well-known for her fashion sense. She is an active Instagram user who frequently shares personal and professional updates with her followers. The star uploaded images of herself visiting Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir.

Divya Khossla’s Spiritual Journey Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, Divya Khossla shared a picture series of herself as she seeks blessing at Vaishno Devi. The actress donned a light pink plain puffed full-sleeved sweatshirt and paired it with matching pants. She also wore a red and gold embroidered traditional shawl and a “Jai Mata Di” printed headband. She fashioned her hair in a bun hairstyle with minimal makeup, shimmery pink cheeks, and matte lips. To compliment her outfit with rings.

In the first picture, she took a picture of herself posing at the Mandir in a traditional outfit and opted for a sweet smile. In the next picture, she took a picture beside Vaishno Devi’s photo.

She captioned her Instagram post, “Seeking Blessings at Vaishno Maa’s Darbar for my film ‘Savi’ 🙏 In each Maa resides as Savitri … the SAVI.”

About Savi Film-

Savi: A Bloody Housewife is a Bollywood movie directed by Abhinay Deo and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. Starring Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan Rane, and Divya Khossla. The movie is set to release on 31 May 2024.

