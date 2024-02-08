Rakul Preet Singh Goes Beyond Boundaries To Burn Extra Calories, Check Out Her Fitness Routine

Nature-lover and fitness enthusiast Rakul Preet Singh loves to keep herself fit and fine. She often comes up with challenging ways to keep her workouts and well-being in check. The secret behind Rakul’s rigorous regime goes beyond everyday exercises as she often changes her sweat sessions up with kickboxing, aerial yoga, weight lifting, and even meditation. Let’s check what includes her fitness routine.

1) Leg Press

With this workout, Rakul helps her overall fitness as the leg press develops and strengthens several muscles, including the quadriceps, hamstring, and gluteal muscles. Also, it helps build stronger calf muscles.

2) Yoga

Not just new exercise methods, but Rakul practices the age-old Yoga method. She practices everything from making her legs flexible to maintaining fit curves. Yoga is very beneficial for health.

3) Glute Bridges

The I Love You actress burns those extra calories with the glute bridges. This helps strengthen your core muscles and prepares your body to carry out other activities effectively.

4) Meditation

The power of meditation is infinite. Taking some moments in the morning and meditating helps build better mental health and refresh your body. It is the perfect start to the day.

5) Cryo Therapy

To maintain her overall health, Rakul does everything it takes, including this chilling Cryo Therapy where a person has to dip in extremely cold water.

