Rakul Preet Singh has a special birthday wish for Disha Patani, come check out

Rakul Preet Singh and Disha Patani are stunners and sensations in the true and genuine sense of the term and we love it. Her fans and admirers love their friendship moments. Let's check out how Rakul Preet Singh wished Disha Patani on her special day

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
14 Jun,2023 10:34:43
Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most popular and adored actresses and performing artistes that we have had in the Indian film industry. Just like a lot of other actors in the Indian entertainment industry, she too started her career for the first time in the South and eventually moved ahead to B-Town. The best and most lovely thing about Rakul Preet Singh has to be the fact that she’s actually managed to get more success and fame in the Hindi entertainment industry than what she ever got in the South regional entertainment industry. Her fans and admirers love her and well, as far as the South is concerned, she made some really nice friends there. Well, one such friend is none other than the amazing and talented Disha Patani.

Check out the special message that Rakul Preet Singh has written from her end for Disha Patani:

As friends, it’s her responsibility and only normal that she would take out additional amount of time, energy and efforts to wish the two of them on their special days. Well, that’s why, for Disha Patani, Rakul Preet Singh penned a really cute message on her Instagram on the occasion of her birthday and well, seeing the same, all fans of Disha Patani are incredibly happy. Here you go. Find out how –

Well, absolutely amazing and a treay to the eyes, ain’t it folks? Wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

