Rashii Khanna gives her saree a classic traditional swirl, see pics

The actress recently took to her social media to share a series of captivating pictures, where she looks absolutely stunning in a pink sheer saree intricately designed with beautiful patterns.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
14 Jul,2023 03:00:02
Rashii Khanna takes a delightful spin in a classic traditional saree! The diva recently took to her social media to share a series of captivating pictures, where she looks absolutely stunning in a pink sheer saree intricately designed with beautiful patterns. The vibrant hue perfectly complements her radiant personality, making her shine like a true fashionista.

But wait, there’s more! Rashii’s fashion game is on point with her matching pink and golden embroidery blouse, adding a touch of glamour to the overall ensemble. To accessorize, she chose sheer golden long neckpieces that gracefully adorn her neckline, and a pair of jhumkas that swing with every step she takes.

Now, let’s talk makeup and hair! Rashii kept it fresh and natural with minimal makeup, letting her inner beauty shine through. Her simple braided hairstyle not only adds an elegant touch but also adds a playful twist to her overall look.

Rashii Khanna’s saree styling is a perfect blend of traditional grace and modern chic. With her infectious smile and impeccable fashion choices, she effortlessly steals the spotlight and leaves us all in awe. Get ready to be inspired by her fashion finesse as she continues to rock the traditional saree with a fun and fashionable twist!

Check out her stunning traditional swirl below-

What are your views on the above traditional look by Rashii Khanna? Let us know in the comments below. Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News