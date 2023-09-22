Movies | Celebrities

Looking for engagement gowns? Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra and Rashi Khanna to rescue

Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra and Rashi Khanna’s engagement gown selections serve as a beacon of inspiration for brides-to-be, offering a glimpse into the realm of enchanting elegance and opulent glamour.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Sep,2023 09:00:17
Looking for engagement gowns? Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra and Rashi Khanna to rescue 854156

When the quest for the perfect engagement gown ensues, look no further than the impeccable style choices of Bollywood’s leading ladies: Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra, and Rashi Khanna. These three divas have, time and again, set the fashion world ablaze with their distinctive and sophisticated choices. Their engagement gown selections serve as a beacon of inspiration for brides-to-be, offering a glimpse into the realm of enchanting elegance and opulent glamour. In this sartorial odyssey, we explore the captivating ensembles that have captured the hearts of fashion connoisseurs and delve into the details that make these stars shine on their special occasions. Prepare to be entranced by a world where fashion meets fantasy, and the search for the ultimate engagement gown reaches its delightful conclusion.

Kiara Advani: Enchanting Floral Fantasy

In a spectacle of ethereal charm, Kiara Advani graced the scene in a mesmerizing off-shoulder gown that left fashion enthusiasts spellbound. The gown, adorned with exquisite corset details, featured a bodycon silhouette, artfully tapering down to the waist before cascading into a long and flowing skirt, culminating in a floor-sweeping train. What truly set this ensemble apart were the intricate floral motifs, painted in shades of green, pink, and blue, adding a touch of botanical whimsy to her attire. Styled by the visionary Lakshmi Lehr, Kiara wore her tresses in luxurious waves, parted down the middle, an embodiment of timeless grace. Her makeup was nothing short of perfection, with nude eyeshadow, captivating mascara-laden eyelashes, meticulously drawn eyebrows, elegantly contoured cheeks, and a dash of maroon lipstick, rendering her appearance absolutely drool-worthy.

Looking for engagement gowns? Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra and Rashi Khanna to rescue 854161

Looking for engagement gowns? Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra and Rashi Khanna to rescue 854162

Looking for engagement gowns? Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra and Rashi Khanna to rescue 854163

Looking for engagement gowns? Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra and Rashi Khanna to rescue 854164

Looking for engagement gowns? Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra and Rashi Khanna to rescue 854165

Looking for engagement gowns? Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra and Rashi Khanna to rescue 854166

Looking for engagement gowns? Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra and Rashi Khanna to rescue 854167

Parineeti Chopra: A Vision in Glittering Crimson

Parineeti Chopra, a vision of opulence and sophistication, donned a resplendent one-shoulder gown that effortlessly transitioned from maroon to fiery red, mirroring her radiant persona. With wavy locks cascading gracefully, she exuded an air of understated glamour. To adorn this striking ensemble, Parineeti chose an emerald-beaded neckpiece that lent an air of grandeur to her look, completed with a pair of understated yet elegant ear studs. In this divine outfit, the diva embodied nothing short of style aspirations.

Looking for engagement gowns? Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra and Rashi Khanna to rescue 854168

Looking for engagement gowns? Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra and Rashi Khanna to rescue 854169

Raashi Khanna: Elegance Embodied in Ivory

Raashi Khanna epitomized grace and elegance in an intricately embellished beige ivory gown, featuring a captivating deep neckline that added a touch of sensuality to her ensemble. Her choice of nude makeup allowed her natural beauty to shine through, while her long wavy locks cascaded effortlessly, a testament to her understated allure. Completing her look with a sleek diamond neckpiece, Raashi Khanna showcased a timeless and refined sense of style that left an indelible impression.

Looking for engagement gowns? Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra and Rashi Khanna to rescue 854157

Looking for engagement gowns? Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra and Rashi Khanna to rescue 854158

Looking for engagement gowns? Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra and Rashi Khanna to rescue 854159

Looking for engagement gowns? Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra and Rashi Khanna to rescue 854160

In the world of haute couture, where every detail counts and every choice is a statement, Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra, and Raashi Khanna have etched their names as trailblazers, redefining elegance and setting new standards of glamour. Their engagement gown choices serve as an inspiration to all those seeking to infuse their special day with unparalleled style and sophistication.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Rule in your bold sarees with simple blouse designs like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Anushka Sharma 854105
Rule in your bold sarees with simple blouse designs like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Anushka Sharma
Get the ‘cute girl’ appeal in one piece dresses like Disha Patani, Kiara Advani and Nora Fatehi 853996
Get the ‘cute girl’ appeal in one piece dresses like Disha Patani, Kiara Advani and Nora Fatehi
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, And Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Serve Power Couple Goals In Traditional Dresses 853514
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, And Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Serve Power Couple Goals In Traditional Dresses
Poses in Poise! Curl your bridal lehengas like these Bollywood divas: Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha and Parineeti Chopra 853683
Poses in Poise! Curl your bridal lehengas like these Bollywood divas: Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha and Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's grand wedding festivities begin with Ardas Ceremony 853516
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s grand wedding festivities begin with Ardas Ceremony
Traditional lehenga glam goes on edge! By Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone 852976
Traditional lehenga glam goes on edge! By Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone

Latest Stories

Shruti Haasan Looks OG Goth Girl In Black Saree, Low Neck Blouse Design, And Shimmery Jacket With Oxidised Accessories 854011
Shruti Haasan Looks OG Goth Girl In Black Saree, Low Neck Blouse Design, And Shimmery Jacket With Oxidised Accessories
Sara Ali Khan's Colorful Cardigan, Long Denim Skirt, And Bennie Are Playful Autumn Vacation Goals 854002
Sara Ali Khan’s Colorful Cardigan, Long Denim Skirt, And Bennie Are Playful Autumn Vacation Goals
Paras Kalnawat In Kurta Pajama Or Dheeraj Dhoopar In Black Suit: Who Is Your Inspiration For Festive Ocassion? 853980
Paras Kalnawat In Kurta Pajama Or Dheeraj Dhoopar In Black Suit: Who Is Your Inspiration For Festive Ocassion?
Inside TMKOC fame Nidhi Bhanushali’s yoga regimen [Photos] 854134
Inside TMKOC fame Nidhi Bhanushali’s yoga regimen [Photos]
Oomph Reigns! Jasmin Bhasin cuts it chic in black deep-neck satin shirt dress 854045
Oomph Reigns! Jasmin Bhasin cuts it chic in black deep-neck satin shirt dress
Design your lehenga cholis like Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamanna Bhatia 854121
Design your lehenga cholis like Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamanna Bhatia
Read Latest News