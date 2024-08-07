Rishab Shetty Meets His Idol Vikram, Calls It a “Dream Come True”

Rishab Shetty, who has been making waves in the Kannada film industry with his impressive performances, has always looked up to Vikram as his inspiration. In a recent social media post, Shetty expressed his gratitude and admiration for the Tamil superstar, calling him his “idol” and “Chiyaan” (a term of endearment used by Vikram’s fans).

Shetty’s post read, “In my journey to becoming an actor, #Vikram Sir has always been my inspiration. After 24 long years of waiting, meeting my idol today makes me feel like the luckiest person on Earth.” He also wished Vikram all the best for his upcoming film “Thangalaan” and expressed his love and admiration for the actor.

Vikram, known for his versatility and range, has been a prominent figure in Tamil cinema for over thirty years. With films like “Sethu,” “Pithamagan,” and “I,” Vikram has proven his mettle as a talented actor. His recent film, “Cobra,” was a huge success, and he is currently gearing up for the release of “Thangalaan.”

Rishab Shetty, on the other hand, has made a name for himself in the Kannada film industry with films like “Ricky,” “Kirik Party,” and “Kantara.” “Kantara,” released in 2022, was a critical and commercial success, earning Shetty widespread recognition and acclaim.

The meeting between the two actors is a testament to the power of inspiration and admiration in the film industry. Shetty’s post has gone viral, with fans and fellow actors alike praising the Kannada actor’s humility and gratitude.