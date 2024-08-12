Sara Sengupta Walks the Ramp for Second Time-Nilanjana Gets Emotional Amidst Jisshu’s Absence

Sara Sengupta, the 19-year-old daughter of Jisshu and Nilanjana, recently walked the ramp for the second time, showcasing her modeling skills in a stunning red and white saree. The event, held to commemorate the 50th anniversary of a renowned saree brand, saw Sara’s mother, Nilanjana, beaming with pride despite her husband Jisshu’s conspicuous absence.

Nilanjana, seen in an all-black ensemble, couldn’t hold back her tears as she watched her daughter sashay down the ramp. Sara’s aunt, Chandana Sharma, was also present to support her niece. In a heartwarming moment, Nilanjana was seen sitting next to Sara, trying to compose herself as she struggled to hold back her emotions.

Sara, who has already made a name for herself in the modeling world, spoke about her experience walking the ramp in a saree for the first time. “It’s a completely new experience for me, but I got a lot of tips from my mother,” she said, crediting Nilanjana for her guidance.

Nilanjana, visibly emotional throughout the event, expressed her pride and joy at Sara’s achievement. “I was more nervous than Sara; it was a big achievement for her,” she said, her voice trembling with emotion.

The event comes amidst reports of a rift in Nilanjana’s marriage to Jisshu, with the couple reportedly living separately. Sara and her sister Zara have seemingly taken their mother’s side, with Sara unfollowing her father on social media.

Despite the personal turmoil, Nilanjana remains committed to supporting her daughters, with Sara recently receiving a special award for her acting and modeling talents. Sara had praised Nilanjana as the “strongest woman in the game” amidst her parents’ divorce proceedings, highlighting the close bond between the mother-daughter duo.

As Sara continues to make a name for herself in the entertainment industry, her mother, Nilanjana, remains her rock, supporting her every step.