Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the biggest superstars present in Indian cinema. While the actor has a great fan following amongst audiences, he is equally loved and appreciated amongst the film fraternity. Recently, veteran actor Dharmendra praised Kartik Aaryan for his honesty and innocence. The iconic Dharmendra says,

“It is far easier to play larger-than-life characters than real-life characters.” The veteran actor continued saying “He is a hardworking, sincere young man. Usske chehre main. ek masoomivat aur imaandari hai (his face

communicates an innocence and honesty).

My fans like me for the same

qualities.” Kartik’s character in the film SatyaPrem Ki Katha, is of a working class man who with his clothes and mannerisms, represents the common man’s spirit and determination.

The actor will be seen in the working man’s look in Satyaprem Ki Katha for which he is currently shooting. He also shared a sweet silhouette from the sets of the film as he had a heart-wrenching day at shoot.

Up ahead, Kartik will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

