Sharvari Wagh Vs. Chitrangda Singh: Whose Red Dress Is Perfect For A Night Party?

When it comes to fashion, red ensembles are often the first choice of Bollywood divas, whether they are opting to grace the red carpet or attend an award function. Recently, the stunning Sharvari Wagh and Chitrangda Singh graced their look in a red ensemble, and it will be interesting to find out whose outfit is a perfect choice for night parties.

Sharvari Wagh’s Red Two-piece Dress

The Munjya actress wore a striking red two-piece dress for her new photoshoot, and she looked nothing short of a sight to behold. Sharvari wore a strapless corset with highlighted rose flowers and a low-waisted body-hugging skirt defining her curvy figure. The fitting pattern and attractive details make this ensemble a good pick wherever you go.

Chitrangda Singh’s Red Gown

Showcasing her jaw-dropping figure, the Gaslight actress wore a red gown for her latest photoshoot. The plunging neckline of the dress accentuated her jaw-dropping collarbones while the fitting bodice defined her curves, followed by a front thigh-high slit adding a sizzling twist. The striking pattern of the outfit and sizzling details make this ensemble a must-have for parties.

Comparing Sharvari and Chitrangda’s red ensemble, it is difficult to choose anyone as both outfits are different from each other, and the uniqueness of the outfit makes it a perfect choice for night parties. The perfect fit differs from person to person based on likeliness and comfort.