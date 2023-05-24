Shriya Saran's moment of joy with ace designer Manish Malhotra

Shriya Saran has always been a talented actress. However, since the past few years, she's slowly and steadily started to get her due in the entertainment space and we love. It's time to check out her latest social media post where she's posing with ace designer Manish Malhotra

Shriya Saran is one of the most admired and sensational beauties and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. Just like a lot of other contemporary actresses in the South regional film industry, Shriya too found it difficult initially to make a successful and smooth transition to B-Town. However, the moment she made it, she ensured and knew for a fact that it is going to be a brilliant experience for her and all her fans. She’s never looked back ever since then and the experience for the audience too has been incredible. She’s one of the fastest-growing actresses in the country right now and well, 2022 as a year was indeed quite nice and prolific for the actress. Her charm and swag know no limits and well, that’s exactly why, come what may, whenever she drops new and engaging content on social media platforms, we love it and can’t get enough of her beauty and charm.

Check out the latest social media content shared by Shriya Saran that you will love:

One of the things that we all have noticed about Shriya Saran off-late is that she loves to ensure from her end that she drops new photos on a regular basis on her social media handle. Well, this time, to tell you all about what she’s shared from her end, we see her smiling and happily posing with ace designer Manish Malhotra in a new post from an event which they both attended and well, we are simply loving it. In case you missed seeing it from your end organically, here’s some help extended from our end. Let’s check out –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic for real, right folks? Brilliant and wonderful in the real sense of the term, right folks?