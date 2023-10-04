Somy Ali Talks About Mental Illness; Calls Deepika Padukone 'A Real Hero'

Mental Illness and how one can tackle this grave issue has been talked about a lot. However, when one speaks about overcoming such a low phase in life and also inspires many to follow the path to happiness, they become real-life heroes. The same has happened with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone now. Actress Somy Ali recently put up some of the inspirational quotes of Deepika Padukone related to fighting out this battle of low mental health. Calling her to be a real-life hero, Somy Ali quotes Deepika’s stuggle which she had mentioned earlier.

In her post on social media, Somy Ali talked about the brave path undertaken by Deepika.

She wrote,

Today, I would like to bow my head down and simultaneously salute this beautiful young lady. She has talent, intellect and above all, courage. As someone who knows what depression feels like and has inherited it from my mother. I THANK YOU! It’s never easy to be vulnerable and particularly a star of this caliber. You are a real hero! #deepikapadukone

“There were days when I just didn’t want to wake up, I would sleep because sleep for me was an escape,” said Deepika Padukone

An estimated 3.8% of the population experience depression, including 5% of adults (4% among men and 6% among women), and 5.7% of adults older than 60 years. Approximately 280 million people in the world have depression (1). Depression is about 50% more common among women than among men.

Truly the more you address this issue of low mental health and depression, the more you gain knowledge of it. We too salute Deepika Padukone for saying all this with grit and courage.

