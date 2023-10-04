Movies | Celebrities

Somy Ali Talks About Mental Illness; Calls Deepika Padukone 'A Real Hero'

Somy Ali appreciates Deepika Padukone's fight to tackle low mental health. She calls Deepka a true hero, and appreciates her efforts taken. Read on to know more.

Author: IWMBuzz
04 Oct,2023 15:03:28
Somy Ali Talks About Mental Illness; Calls Deepika Padukone 'A Real Hero' 858133

Mental Illness and how one can tackle this grave issue has been talked about a lot. However, when one speaks about overcoming such a low phase in life and also inspires many to follow the path to happiness, they become real-life heroes. The same has happened with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone now. Actress Somy Ali recently put up some of the inspirational quotes of Deepika Padukone related to fighting out this battle of low mental health. Calling her to be a real-life hero, Somy Ali quotes Deepika’s stuggle which she had mentioned earlier.

In her post on social media, Somy Ali talked about the brave path undertaken by Deepika.

She wrote,

Today, I would like to bow my head down and simultaneously salute this beautiful young lady. She has talent, intellect and above all, courage. As someone who knows what depression feels like and has inherited it from my mother. I THANK YOU! It’s never easy to be vulnerable and particularly a star of this caliber. You are a real hero! #deepikapadukone

“There were days when I just didn’t want to wake up, I would sleep because sleep for me was an escape,” said Deepika Padukone

An estimated 3.8% of the population experience depression, including 5% of adults (4% among men and 6% among women), and 5.7% of adults older than 60 years. Approximately 280 million people in the world have depression (1). Depression is about 50% more common among women than among men.
#somyali #depression #seekhelp❤️ #thankyoudeepikapadukone #courageouspeople #mentalhealthmatters #mentalhealthawareness #shareyoyrstory💜 #proudofdeepikapadukone

Somy Ali Talks About Mental Illness; Calls Deepika Padukone 'A Real Hero' 858131

Somy Ali Talks About Mental Illness; Calls Deepika Padukone 'A Real Hero' 858132

Truly the more you address this issue of low mental health and depression, the more you gain knowledge of it. We too salute Deepika Padukone for saying all this with grit and courage.

Are you in to appreciate her for the same?

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Somy Ali Must Be Heard 832939
Somy Ali Must Be Heard
Former actress Somy Ali opens up about her relationship with Salman Khan in latest post, read 754255
Former actress Somy Ali opens up about her relationship with Salman Khan in latest post, read
Shocking Revelation: I was sexually abused when I was just 5 years old – Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali

Latest Stories

Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Sahiba faces the fright of her life 858144
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Sahiba faces the fright of her life
Yami Gautam to headline her next; shooting is on in full force! 858140
Yami Gautam to headline her next; shooting is on in full force!
With the craze of Pushpa 2 at its peak, The Fever of Pushpa 1: The Rise Still Continues to Grip the Nation 858137
With the craze of Pushpa 2 at its peak, The Fever of Pushpa 1: The Rise Still Continues to Grip the Nation
Junooniyatt update: Boys make disrespectful comments against Elahi, Jordan gets into a fight 858135
Junooniyatt update: Boys make disrespectful comments against Elahi, Jordan gets into a fight
Hrithik Roshan And Deepika Padukone's Coffee Break Pose From The Sets Of Fighter; Check Here 858087
Hrithik Roshan And Deepika Padukone’s Coffee Break Pose From The Sets Of Fighter; Check Here
Exclusive: Child actor Zara Khan to feature in Applause Entertainment's web series 36 Days 858114
Exclusive: Child actor Zara Khan to feature in Applause Entertainment’s web series 36 Days
Read Latest News