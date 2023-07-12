Somy Ali Must Be Heard

The truth about public figures can often be mirror-shattering.

In her new media post Pakistani actress-activist Somy Ali writes, “”I will be told to take down posts. I will be questioned of my sanity. I will be gossiped about having a drinking problem (the irony) yet i will go on because you have not gone through all that humiliation, & every form of torture and abuse while no one sided with you because your abuser’s a huge star and you are friends with him. He can make or break your career. You believed your friends and assumed would take a stand for you and knew everything because you literally told them and they witnessed it many a times….Might I add a very good human being stated that this abuser is a very “pyara insaan” remember I. am quoting an actor whom I have the utmost respect for, but I also know why he’s in a bind. Point in caes here, you will never shut me up and this too will have an ending, a horror movie with a vey happy ending. And before you troll pitiful souls start shooting your profanities my way, just no that I do not read them and don’t have time for it. You did not have lo live my life.You were not behind those closed doors and you have the audacity to claim to know my life, my incidents and all that I endured. What I experienced be it good or bad, you don’t know it. You are merely speculating and being cruel to a human being who has done nothing to you. Give this some thought please, not just for me, but to many other individuals being bullied online. Let’s put an end to this please. It has to stop. #believe #freedomofspeech #mytruth #salmankhan #somyali #iwillnotstoprltellingmytruth #harveyweinstein #cosby #subhahghai #jiahkhan #cowardiceorcourage #donygiveuponyourdreams #truthalwayscomesout #somyali,”

Earlier , Somy Ali,without naming anybody, wrote, “A women beater, and not just me, but many. Stop worshiping him please. He’s a sadistic sick *#uk. You have no idea….The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused will come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb.”

In the past this Superstar has been repeatedly been called out for violent behaviour. Somy Ali is not the only ex-girlfriend to accuse the Superstar of violence. Aishwarya Rai has shared horrific details of physical violence with this writer.

Perhaps it is time for a thorough investigation into these allegations. Or are black bucks more important than human beings?Be as it might, Somy Ali’s post on domestic violence throws open the lid on the t best-kept secret in Bollywood: that partner-thrashing is prevalent in Bollywood.

There are many other women in the Indian film industry silently suffering humiliation rejection and physical violence. It’s time for them to come forward.The story goes that the handsome actor Zeenat Aman loved to death in 1979-81, almost killed her in full public view. Handsome dashing debonair , Zeenat’s love was her life until the man’s no-nonsense wife stepped in and gave him a hard knock on his crotch.

“Prove that you don’t love her, or else I’ll leave with the kids,” the hero’s wife challenged him.

The venue chosen to “teach Zeenat a lesson” was a posh party at a 5-star hotel. In full public view, Zeenat man’s and his wife thrashed her until she nearly lost one eye. Bleeding profusely she lay on the luxurious carpet of the hotel as guests just gawked.

“I guess I’ve been unlucky love. No one should stay in an abusive relationship, “ Zeenat says.

Bollywood is stuffed-full with abusive men who have cheated exploited and abandoned clever smart beautiful financially independent women .

Like Manisha Koirala who has been in several exploitative relationships with men far less successful than her.She now prefers to be single.

Many women in Bollywood chose to ‘Walk Into Closed Doors’(if one may refer to Roddy Doyle’s memorable novel on domestic violence).Bollywood marriages and live-in relationships are dotted with examples of violence.

Years ago Ranveer Shorey had allegedly used his first on Pooja Bhatt.Boldly she had gone public with her wounds and she rightly booted the guy out of her life. Others like Rati Agnihotri bear the brunt and humiliation of concealed pain for years before exploding.

TV actress Shweta Tiwary bore with her then-husband Raja Choudhary’s abusive drunken ways for their daughter’s sake.She finally walked out with daughter and dignity.

A yesteryears’ superstar’s wife thought she underwent an overnight fairytale marriage with the most eligible man in the country .She was soon disabused when she was showered with the eligible superstar’s inebriated abuses. She soon found herself in the vortex of unmentionable brutality. She wisely bundled her two kids out of her husband’s domestic hell and built a new life for herself.

A renowned tv actress married to a well-known tv actor walked out of an abusive 2-year marriage and married a successful film producer. They’ve now been married for many years and have beautiful kids.

A violent and abusive producer’s son has been known to physically abuse every girlfriend he has been with. Yet he was seen in a relationship with the daughter of a very distinguished film family who was with him on the reality show. Not surprisingly the relationship went bust within months.

An accomplished tv and film actress who left her abusive husband says, “It’s very important for celebrities to not endure abusive relationships. Whether it is Kim Kadarshan abroad or Ratiji here, they’ve an image to uphold. They need to tell their fans, ‘We have zero tolerance for physical abuse’. They need to set the right example.Otherwise we’ll continue to have gruesome crimes against women.”

Raveena Tandon who played an abused wife in Kalpana Lajmi’s Daman says women in Bollywood are as susceptible to domestic violence as women anywhere else. “Why are you singling out wives and girlfriends in the film industry? Women are beaten and abused in every strata and every profession. It’s shocking that women take the verbal physical and emotional pouding even when they’re financially independent. Women should say no the first time a an raises his fist.”

Rati Agnihotri who later withdrew charges of domestic violence against her husband took 30 years to opt out of her marriage.

Rati later buckled under family pressure and returned to her husband. But Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who bore with an abusive superstar-boyfriend for five years, moved on and never looked back.

Given the past history of abusive history this superstar Somy has repeatedly called out, has a lot to answer for.