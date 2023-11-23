South divas Priya Prakash Varrier and Nithya Menen stun in sensuous ethnic ensembles, check out

Priya Prakash Varrier and Nithya Menen redefine the boundaries of divine glam in the realm of traditional couture. These two style mavens are not just wearing ethnic outfits; they are orchestrating a visual symphony that fuses the timeless allure of tradition with a bold and contemporary spirit.

Nithya Menen, the epitome of elegance, graced Instagram with a jaw-dropping bold look, donning a Banarasi silk saree in golden and red. The saree didn’t just drape her; it practically whispered tales of tradition and timeless beauty. Paired with a blouse adorned with heavy golden zari work, and a sleek hairbun topped with majestic headgear, Nithya transformed into a vision straight out of a royal soiree. The finishing touches? Sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes, and jhumkas that would make every fashionista sigh in admiration. Bow down, because Nithya Menen just redefined ethnic glamour!

Not to be outdone, Priya Prakash Varrier emerged as the queen of bold ethnic style, flaunting a breathtaking black lehenga like never before. The halter neck choli with a daring cutout, adorned with golden embroidery, is practically a work of art. Paired with a long black skirt, Priya transformed into a fashion goddess who knows how to make an entrance. The braided hairdo, smokey eyes, and pink lips added a modern twist to the traditional ensemble, creating a harmonious blend of timeless and contemporary. To top it off, golden earrings and gorgeous bangles became the pièce de résistance, completing Priya’s bold and beautiful ethnic masterpiece. Hold onto your hearts, because Priya Prakash Varrier just set a new standard for ethnic glam that’s nothing short of iconic!