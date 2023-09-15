Movies | Celebrities

Sreeleela Goes Divine In Silhouette Hour Wearing White Anarkali With Jhumkas, See Photos

Sreeleela is a well-known actress in the industry. In the latest Instagram photos, the actress goes divine in the beauty of silhouette hour in white anarkali Kurta. Check out the photos

Author: Aarti Tiwari
15 Sep,2023 17:00:21
Sreeleela is a well-known American actress of Indian origin. She majorly works in the Telugu and Kanada film industries. However, the actress makes fans flutter over her magical appearances on her social media handle. Now, she enjoys the beauty of silhouette hour in her divine white traditional outfit.

Sreeleela’s Divine Look In White Anarkali

In the shared pictures on Instagram, Sreeleela can be seen wearing a white floor-length anarkali kurta with an all-over gold hand, paired with a churidar and matching scalloped work detailing border dupatta from Kanakadhara designs.

She completes her divine-ness in the white with the gold meenakari jhumkas. Sreeleela left her hair half open, enhancing her mesmerizing look. She adds an extra dose of charisma with basic eye makeup, rosy cheeks, nude lips, and a sparkling bindi.

Sreeleela embraces her divine-ness in the beautiful white dress in the series of photos. The beauty of Silhouette Hour and her divine white look complement each other, resulting in a breathtaking view. The diva in the series of photos left her fans swooning with her mesmerizing appearance.

About Sreeleela

Sreeleela is a social media sensation. She enjoys a fandom of 2.6 million. She made her debut with Kiss in 2019, winning Best Female Debut in Kanada at SIIMA Awards.

Did you like Sreeleela’s divineness in the silhouette hour? Let us know in the comments box.

