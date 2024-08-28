Sriparna Roy Enjoys Honeymoon in Ladakh with Husband Shubodeep Bhattacharya

Sriparna Roy, the talented actress known for her role in the ‘Gaatchora’ series, has once again taken a break from the city to spend quality time with her husband, Shubodeep Bhattacharya. After their first honeymoon in Kalimpong, the couple headed to Ladakh for their second romantic getaway.

Sriparna, who has been away from the acting world for a while, has been sharing pictures and videos on social media of her sweet moments with Shubodeep. The couple even made a romantic reel holding hands, giving fans a glimpse into their happy life together.

Although Sriparna is not currently acting, she has recently appeared on TV shows like Didi Number One and Randhane Bandhan. However, she is taking her time to settle into married life and prepare to start a family.

In an interview, Sriparna had once mentioned her desire to marry a doctor, and she has indeed found her perfect match in Shubhodeep. The couple’s wedding was grand, with Sriparna handling most of the details with her father’s support.

Sriparna’s fans are eagerly waiting for her return to the small screen, and she will likely come back after having a family. With her dedication to her craft and her commitment to her family, Sriparna will continue impressing audiences with her talent and beauty.

For now, Sriparna is enjoying her time in Ladakh with Shubodeep, soaking in the breathtaking views and making memories that will last a lifetime. Her social media posts are a testament to the love and happiness she has found with her husband, and fans can’t get enough of the romantic moments she shares.