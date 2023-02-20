With her consistent gym session alerts from the sets or even the gym, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has unquestionably motivated fans and gym rats to add daily interval training to their exercise programs. The Rashmi Rocket actress doesn’t keep a loop open that ditches her fitness routine at any cost. Owing to that, the actress has now again dropped a picture from her gym routine where we can see her doing some crazy dead-lifts.

What are your Sundays like? A lazy fun day! Well, it is for most of us, but looks like it isn’t the case for Taapsee Pannu! For her everyday is a workout day! And this picture says it all!

The actress can be spotted in a stylish neon green gym top. She topped it on her black sports bra. The actress completed the look with stylish beige gym shorts. She kept her hair tied up to a sleek straight up ponytail. She used a headband to protect hair locks coming in between. The actress rounded it off with a pair of black gym shoes.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Very thoughtfully kept…

dead-lift-ing”

Here take a look-

A user wrote, “Maha flop actress aur kuch kaam nahi hai tujhe”

Another wrote, “Beautiful form outside jaya bachan from inside “

On the work front, the actress is venerated for her honed acting skills. She has acted in an array of south movies and is earning her foothold in Bollywood too. Some of her best films include, Thappad, Pink and others.