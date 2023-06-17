Taapsee Pannu agrees to Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Bollywood camps’ comment, and says, ‘ It’s been there since forever’, read

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is set to share the screen with the legendary Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film, “Dunki.” As she celebrates her ten-year journey in the film industry, Taapsee recently spoke candidly about the existence of ‘camps’ in Bollywood and how she equipped herself to navigate the perceived unfairness that she anticipated in the industry.

The talented actress expressed her perspective on how actors often secure work based on the social circles they belong to. While acknowledging this reality, Taapsee shed light on her own approach to handling such challenges. Her remarks provide insight into the dynamics of the film industry and shed light on the importance of being prepared for the competitive and sometimes subjective nature of the selection process.

Taapsee Pannu speaks about Bollywood Camps

Talking to Hindustan Times, Taapsee Pannu said, “Bollywood camps isn’t something that people don’t know about. It’s been there since forever. It can be basis an actor’s friend circle, a certain agency or group that they’re a part of and people’s loyalties differ based on that.”

She added that she doesn’t hold grudges against anyone in the industry and asserted, “Everyone should have the right to choose whosoever they want to work with, or have in their films. I can’t blame them for thinking about their own careers.”

She mentioned that even being an outsider, the actress has never turned into a bitter person, for she always knew how the industry, and it’s going to be unfair. She said, “I never came with a point of view that it’s going to be all fair in the film industry. I always knew it’s going to be biased. So why crib about it now?” and further added, “For me, rule of the game is that it’s going to be unfair. The tide is going to be against you most of the time. And if after all that, you still decide to be a part of this industry, then it’s your choice and you can’t complain about it later.” As quoted by The Indian Express.