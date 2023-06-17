ADVERTISEMENT
Taapsee Pannu agrees to Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Bollywood camps’ comment, and says, ‘ It’s been there since forever’, read

Taapsee recently spoke candidly about the existence of 'camps' in Bollywood and how she equipped herself to navigate the perceived unfairness that she anticipated in the industry. Scroll below to read in details

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
17 Jun,2023 01:05:32
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is set to share the screen with the legendary Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film, “Dunki.” As she celebrates her ten-year journey in the film industry, Taapsee recently spoke candidly about the existence of ‘camps’ in Bollywood and how she equipped herself to navigate the perceived unfairness that she anticipated in the industry.

The talented actress expressed her perspective on how actors often secure work based on the social circles they belong to. While acknowledging this reality, Taapsee shed light on her own approach to handling such challenges. Her remarks provide insight into the dynamics of the film industry and shed light on the importance of being prepared for the competitive and sometimes subjective nature of the selection process.

Taapsee Pannu speaks about Bollywood Camps

Talking to Hindustan Times, Taapsee Pannu said, “Bollywood camps isn’t something that people don’t know about. It’s been there since forever. It can be basis an actor’s friend circle, a certain agency or group that they’re a part of and people’s loyalties differ based on that.”

She added that she doesn’t hold grudges against anyone in the industry and asserted, “Everyone should have the right to choose whosoever they want to work with, or have in their films. I can’t blame them for thinking about their own careers.”

She mentioned that even being an outsider, the actress has never turned into a bitter person, for she always knew how the industry, and it’s going to be unfair. She said, “I never came with a point of view that it’s going to be all fair in the film industry. I always knew it’s going to be biased. So why crib about it now?” and further added, “For me, rule of the game is that it’s going to be unfair. The tide is going to be against you most of the time. And if after all that, you still decide to be a part of this industry, then it’s your choice and you can’t complain about it later.” As quoted by The Indian Express.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Taapsee Pannu's Remarkable Journey: Shatters Barriers, Becomes Role Model for Fitness and Body Positivity
Taapsee Pannu Enjoys Vacation With Shagun Pannu In New York City; See Pics
Rakul Preet Singh is 'picture perfect' model, Kajal Aggarwal, Taapsee Pannu and Monalisa appreciate
Taapsee Pannu Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For Younger Sister Shagun Pannu
Check Out: Taapsee Pannu Shows Her Well-Toned Abs In This Stunning Monochrome Picture
Big News: Complaint filed against Taapsee Pannu for allegedly hurting religious sentiments
Maine kisiko approach nahi kiya hai", Anushka Sen on her romantic relationships, watch
Adipurush Review: Is Ramayan As The Game Of Groans
Highway Love Review: It Heals You
Hansika Motwani reveals that she doesn't enjoy eating 'food', read
Munawar Faruqui Shares 'Madari' Clip, Rani Chatterjee Reacts
Inside Dhvani Bhanushali's morning routine, see pics
