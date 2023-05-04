Taapsee Pannu Enjoys Vacation With Shagun Pannu In New York City; See Pics

The amazing sisters of the Indian entertainment industry Taapsee Pannu is out once again with her dear sister Shagun Pannu for a fun vacation in New York City

The gorgeous Taapsee Pannu is a popular diva in the B-town. She started her journey in the South industry and carved her niche in the Bollywood business with her hard work, dedication and impactful performances. Apart from her film career, in her personal life, she loves to travel and spend time with loved ones. Yet again, the actress is having a vacation blast with her sister Shagun Pannu in the USA. Let’s check them out.

Taapsee Pannu USA Tour

Pink actress Taapsee Pannu in her latest Instagram story, shared quirky and fun snaps from her amazing time in New York City. The actress wore a green crop top paired with a pink denim skirt and styled with a yellow puffer jacket. In addition, the white sneakers and messy ponytail rounded her look. On the other hand, her sister Shagun Pannu’s grey one-piece with a den black jacket and brown boots rounded her look.

In the first photo with her sister, she captioned, “Strutting it out!.” In the next one, she posed in front of a Hope symbol, “Still hanging on to…” And in the last photo, she posed around the city streets and said, “Plant woman forever!”

Taapsee Pannu Work

One of the versatile actresses in the town has worked in many commercially hit and moral message movies. For example, Pink, Baby, Haseen Dilruba, Thappad, Judwaa 2, Kanchana, Badla, Mithu, Blur, Rashmi Rocket, Dobaaraa and others.

