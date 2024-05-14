Taapsee Pannu has married in India, staying true to her roots and unlike many celebrities who fly outside the country” informs source.

Indian actress Taapsee Pannu surprised many with her recent nuptials to long-term beau Mathias Boe, opting for a wedding that diverged from the typical celebrity extravaganzas. In a departure from the norm, Taapsee chose to celebrate her special day within the bounds of her homeland, shying away from the trend of jet-setting for weddings. Unlike the usual pomp and publicity surrounding celebrity weddings, Taapsee managed to maintain an air of tranquillity, hosting one of the quietest wedding ceremonies in the film fraternity—a rare and commendable feat in the glitzy world of showbiz.

Talking about the same, a source informed ” Taapsee Pannu has married in India, staying true to her roots and unlike many celebrities who fly outside the country. Despite Taapsee’s husband being based outside India, she has prioritised getting married in her homeland”.

While talking about everything the actress did to make sure there are no leaks from the wedding, the source further mentioned “Taapsee Pannu spared no effort in safeguarding the secrecy of her wedding, resulting into the quietest wedding Bollywood has ever seen. From appointing her sister as the wedding organizer to enlisting close relatives as her stylist, designer and more, every detail was meticulously planned to prevent any leaks. With a strict no-phone policy and exclusive invitations extended only to close relatives, she ensured utmost privacy. Any online picture uploads were strictly controlled, ensuring the success of her mission to keep the celebration under wraps.”

Taapsee’s understated wedding serves as a refreshing departure from the norm, showcasing a different facet of celebrity culture—one that values privacy and staying true to her homeland.