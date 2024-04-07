Movies | Celebrities

Taapsee Pannu, the Bollywood sensation, recently set hearts racing and fashion standards soaring when she took the stage in a stunning black and gold lehenga ensemble for Elle India Magazine.

Taapsee Pannu, a true fashion icon, is making waves with her unique style choices. From sarees to pantsuits, she effortlessly wears every outfit, inspiring many with her fashion-forward collection. Her wardrobe is a blend of traditional, Western, and Indo-Western outfits, setting new trends in Bollywood. In her recent appearance, she donned a striking black and gold lehenga ensemble, radiating her signature grace and charm.

Taapsee Pannu In A Black And Gold Lehenga Set

Taapsee Pannu’s black and gold lehenga ensemble is a sight to behold, exuding regal grace and timeless appeal. The high-waisted, flared, rich black fabric is adorned with intricate golden embroidery, creating a stunning contrast that is hard to miss. The deep gold V-neckline and sleeveless blouse, also beautifully embroidered with golden embellishments, add to the regal elegance of her outfit. The outfit is from Ritu Kumar, and it cost Rs. 450,000.

Her hair is fashioned in a classic curl with a little messy bun, with loose strands framing her face with beauty and grace. Taapsee opts for spectacular yet modest makeup with shimmering eyes, a highlighted peach blush, and a glossy lip color that lends drama to her entire look. Taapsee accessories her attire with bold gold and green stone earrings, complimenting her lehenga’s golden elements.

What do you think about Taapsee's lehenga look?