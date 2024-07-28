Taapsee Pannu Shares New Photos As She Turns ‘Dilruba’ In Floral Saree

Taapsee Pannu is busy promoting her upcoming film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba alongside Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. Her promotional looks have become the talk of the town. Earlier, she wore a red saree, and now she is making hearts flutter with her irresistible aadaye in a white floral saree. Let’s have a look.

Taapsee wore a simple white saree featuring beautiful u-shaped pink border lace for her new promotional look, and the pink rose floral print looks pretty. The actress pairs her look with a matching white blouse, combining modern allure with traditional charm. She looks like a princess, her hair styled in braids and curly flying flicks decorated with floral and pearl headgear. In contrast, huge white pearl stud earrings, minimalistic makeup, and pink lips complement her appearance. Holding a pink rose in her hand, Taapsee exudes charm like ‘Dilruba,’ which means Lovely.

On the other hand, Taapsee’s striking poses in the silhouette moments left us in awe of her aadaye. With her beautiful smile, she looked oh-so-pretty. Her beautiful oceanic eyes, glowing pink look, and her simplicity often take center stage, making her an inspiration for the modern generation.

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal starrer Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Trailer was released today. The film will be released on the OTT platform Netflix on 9th August 2024.