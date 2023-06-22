ADVERTISEMENT
Taapsee Pannu's irresistible 'black' magic

The diva sprinkled her Instagram feed with pure enchantment as she shared a couple of pictures that left us all spellbound. Scroll below to check on the stylefile and we are in love

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Jun,2023 07:55:02
Taapsee Pannu's irresistible 'black' magic

Get ready to be entranced by Taapsee Pannu‘s irresistible ‘black’ magic! The diva sprinkled her Instagram feed with pure enchantment as she shared a couple of pictures that left us all spellbound. Decked out in a lacy black sleeveless long gown, she exuded a stunningly spectacular vibe that could make anyone weak in the knees.

Taapsee Pannu stuns in sheer black outfit with perfect hairdo and minimalism

And let’s not forget her side-parted curly ponytail, which added an extra dose of charm to her already bewitching look. With subtle dewy makeup that made her radiance shine through, Taapsee decided to ditch the accessories and let her natural beauty take center stage. Oh, the audacity! But you know what? She absolutely nailed it! Taapsee Pannu knows how to work her magic, captivating us with her impeccable style and undeniable charisma.

Sharing the couple of pictures on her gram, she wrote, “The only caption coming to my mind is… Mumbai people waiting for rains be like……”

Here take a look-

Taapsee Pannu's irresistible 'black' magic 818484

Taapsee Pannu's irresistible 'black' magic 818485

Taapsee Pannu is a force to be reckoned with on the work front, juggling an impressive lineup of projects that have her fans eagerly anticipating their release. The talented actress has been making waves in the film industry with her diverse choice of roles and stellar performances. The actress has always picked up unconventional roles to date, and we always have loved the way she portrayed each character with utmost perfection.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Taapsee Pannu agrees to Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Bollywood camps’ comment, and says, ‘ It’s been there since forever’, read
Taapsee Pannu’s Remarkable Journey: Shatters Barriers, Becomes Role Model for Fitness and Body Positivity
Taapsee Pannu Enjoys Vacation With Shagun Pannu In New York City; See Pics
Rakul Preet Singh is ‘picture perfect’ model, Kajal Aggarwal, Taapsee Pannu and Monalisa appreciate
Taapsee Pannu Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For Younger Sister Shagun Pannu
Check Out: Taapsee Pannu Shows Her Well-Toned Abs In This Stunning Monochrome Picture
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta’s ‘moment of happiness’ with her dear friend
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar’s mesmerizing vibes is too beautiful, check out
TMKOC: Palak Sindhwani gears up for exciting holiday, see full vlog
Nora Fatehi turns ‘sexy’ in bold and beautiful dress, we are crushing
What’s happening at Shriya Saran’s end?
Ananya Panday gets her balance right, looks sizzling in bralette and yoga trousers
