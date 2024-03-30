Movies | Celebrities

Taapsee Pannu posted new photos on her social media, donning a saree in a never-seen-before avatar. Check out the photos below.

Hold your seats, folks, because Taapsee Pannu is here to leave you stunned, showcasing her chemistry with saree in an unimaginable avatar. The actress shares an unbound love for saree, and this time, she is romancing her love in a way that looks nothing short of a masterpiece. So, let’s take a look below.

The stunning Taapsee graced her look in a saree, but not in the usual way. She opted for a chic black trench coat paired with a flared bottom and draped the pleats, flaunting her love for the six-yard saree. The black and yellow saree seamlessly merges with the Western look, leaving the onlookers mesmerized by its unique sense of style.

Taapsee ditched heavy accessories and makeup to allow her outfit to take center stage. However, the unique silver earcuffs look attractive. The actress styled her hair in low braids, creating a simple look. With the winged eyeliner, red cheeks, and glossy pink lips, the actress sealed her look perfectly. The black high heels add a statement touch to her Indo-Western swag.

Throughout the photos, the actress looked into the camera, showcasing her strong emotion, which left us spellbound. With her every picture, Taapsee’s look screams attention.

