Taapsee Panu Looks Lovely In Red Saree, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Trailer Releases Tomorrow

Taapsee Pannu is back with a bang. The actress is preparing to entertain the audience with her upcoming film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. While her new glam in a red saree for a new photoshoot, the actress is making fans fall for her. At the same time, she surprises the onlookers with the release date of her upcoming film’s trailer. Let’s take a look below.

On 24 July, Taapsee shared a couple of posts sharing her glam for her photoshoot and unveiling the release date of her upcoming film. The new photoshoot is for her upcoming film event as she exudes vibes like the title of the film ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.’ The actress wears a blood-red simple sheer saree featuring eye-catching white floral threadwork. She pairs her look with a sleeveless sizzling blouse, creating the oh-so-wow look.

But wait, that’s not all! With her half hair secured with beautiful flowers, basic black eyeliner, shiny cheeks, and bold red lips, Taapsee looks nothing short of a fairytale girl. Holding a red rose in her hand, she makes fans grasp for breath.

On the other hand, Taapsee, in another post, shared the poster of the film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, which features Taapsee offering a rose to Sunny Kaushal and holding Vikrant Massey’s hand while the stain of blood everywhere and a crocodile intrigue fans. The trailer of the film will release tomorrow. The OTT film will premiere on Netflix from 9 August 2024.