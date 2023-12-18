Tripti Dimri is Christmas ready in midnight green sequin silk gown

Tripti Dimri, the rising Bollywood star, is making waves not just for her stellar performances but also for her impeccable sense of fashion. With her recent work in the much-anticipated movie “Animal,” alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Tripti has been garnering attention for her on-screen charisma and off-screen style. Before this, she left an indelible mark with her noteworthy roles in films like “Bulbul” and “Qala.”

Tripti Dimri swings in Pre-Christmas vibes

As the Christmas season approaches, Tripti has graced her Instagram handle with a festive fashion spectacle that has left her fans in awe. The actress dons a stunning cutout silk mesh gown in the enchanting hue of midnight green, adorned with intricate sequin embellishments. This gorgeous ensemble, hand-embroidered to perfection, comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 75,770, reflecting the craftsmanship and exclusivity of the piece.

Tripti Dimri effortlessly pulls off the luxurious gown, showcasing her innate style and elegance. The nude base makeup she opts for complements the midnight green gown, allowing the sequins to sparkle and steal the spotlight. To add a touch of glamour, Tripti completes her look with a pair of hoop diamond earrings, elevating the overall festive and chic vibe.

Take a quick glance here:

Tripti Dimri continues to captivate not just as an actress but also as a style icon. Her Christmas-inspired fashion statement serves as an inspiration for those seeking to blend regal with festive cheer. As the actress graces both the silver screen and the fashion scene, Tripti Dimri proves that she is a force to be reckoned with.