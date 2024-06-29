Triptii Dimri Arrives For Trailer Launch Of Bad Newz, Stabs Hearts In Black Mini Dress, Watch

The new National Crush of Nation, Triptii Dimri, never misses a chance to steal attention with her fashion wherever she goes. Besides her acting skills, the actress is known for her sense of fashion, often creating masterpieces. She keeps it simple yet spicy enough to leave you spellbound, like her new look in a black mini dress for the trailer launch of her upcoming film Bad Newz.

Triptii Dimri Arrives In Style For Trailer Launch Of Bad Newz

The gorgeous Triptii stepped out in town for the trailer launch of the upcoming film Bad Newz wearing a pretty black mini dress. The actress looked stunning in the black shimmery bodycon mini dress, which featured a jaw-dropping low neckline and strappy sleeves. The figure-fitting ensemble defined her curvy waist, while the low hemline highlighted her toned legs.

But wait, that’s not all! Triptii continues to sizzle as she styles her look with beautiful wavy hairs left open. With bold black eyes, shiny cheeks, and glossy nude lips, she looks wow. The huge dangles add an extra dose of charm. The Animal actress elevates her appearance with black high heels. She smiled for paps entering the office snapped in town.

Bad Newz is directed by Anand Tiwari and is jointly backed by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari. The film features Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk in lead roles. It will released in theatres on 19 July 2024.