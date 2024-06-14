Triptii Dimri Explores Picturesque Beauty Of Italy, Rumored BF Sam Merchant Snapped In Town

The Nation’s new crush, Triptii Dimri, is basking in the glory of her stint in the blockbuster film Animal. Ever since then, the actress has become the talk of the town. The wanderlust diva is currently off work as she is enjoying quality time on her Italy vacations. We speculate that the actress is sightseeing in the city with her rumored boyfriend, Sam Merchant. And now, the new photos from their vacation dump hint that they are vacationing together.

Triptii Dimri’s Vacation Glimpse

Taking to her Instagram handle, Triptii treated her fans with a sneak peek into her dreamy Italy vacation. In the video, the actress enjoys exploring the city, from streets to breathtaking natural places. Wearing a simple yet beautiful blue maxi dress, the Animal actress enjoyed her day in the town. In the video, the actress shared a glimpse of a place decorated with purple flowers, creating a mesmerizing view that resembles the place that her rumored boyfriend, Sam Merchant, shared in his Instagram story.

Sharing pictures of the same place from Italy hints that Triptii is not alone on her vacation; she is with her rumored boyfriend, Sam Merchant. The couple has never talked about their relationship in public or on social media, but their vacation pictures make it evident that they are so in love with each other.

View Instagram Post 1: Triptii Dimri Explores Picturesque Beauty Of Italy, Rumored BF Sam Merchant Snapped In Town