Akshay Kumar is one of the most loved and admired superstars in the country. Our very own Khiladi Kumar has been entertaining everyone with perfection right from the very beginning of his career and well, it’s been more than 30 years now that Akshay Kumar has been a part of Bollywood. In a career which has primarily seen success and less of failures, Akshay Kumar has truly been sensational when it comes to being an inspiring personality in the country. Today, he’s in that space and zone in his professional career where even if he deals with few flop movies at the box office, it doesn’t do anything to dent his fandom and success quotient at the box office ladies and gentlemen. Right now, Akshay Kumar is in USA after dealing with the failure of his latest movie release aka “Selfiee”.

In this International show tour, he’s been accompanied by some of the biggest stars from the world of entertainment and well, we truly love it. From hotties like Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa and Mouni Roy to others like Aparshakti Khurana, Stebin Ben, Zarah S Khan and others, we see them all enjoy and have a great deal of fun in each other’s presence. Well, right now, their latest snap from their USA diaries is going viral everywhere on social media and well, we simply can’t stop drooling. See below folks –

Well, what’s your take and opinion on this viral snap and avatar ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and wonderful ain’t it? Do we all want a special show from them in India as well? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com